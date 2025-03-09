Mysore Book Club offering free literary services for over a decade

Mysuru: Mysuru, known as a city of culture, is also recognized for its literary contributions. The city is home to several prominent writers even today. Among its literary initiatives, the Mysuru Book Club has been quietly offering free literary services for the past 13 years, boasting around ten women members aged between 18 and 35. The club was founded by Shubha Sanjay Aras, who shared her experiences regarding the club’s activities in the context of International Women’s Day during an interview with The Hans India.

Originally established to encourage children to set aside mobile games and cultivate a reading habit, the book club has since evolved into a fully women-focused group, now operating with 31 branches. There are plans to open three additional book clubs as well.

Shubha Sanjay Aras said, “Growing up in an environment surrounded by literary figures such as P. T. Narasimha Char, Kuvempu, and H. M. Nayak, with my grandfather D. V. Aras being a former council minister, heavily influenced my growth.”

She emphasized that literature and books are a significant part of life. After getting married and having children, she felt the need to contribute something meaningful to society. Initially focused on activities related to education, she founded the book club to instill a reading habit among children.

The response was encouraging, leading her to establish the “Kannada Readers’ Association” in 2012. Both children and women responded positively to the initiative, gathering to purchase and read books at home before coming together for discussions.

The book club, which started as a space for children, soon attracted women, leading to the exclusive membership of women since 2012. What began as one book club has expanded to 31, with plans for further branches (32, 33, and 34) currently in development.

This Women’s Book Club has also gone beyond the confines of a single hall, engaging in charitable activities in orphanages, slums, schools for differently-abled children, and senior citizens’ homes, thereby providing literary services and promoting reading in various communities. Shubha shared, “When telling stories in orphanages, we focus on emotional aspects, emphasizing relationships like those of parents and siblings, encouraging children to love their community and environment through these narratives.” For the differently-abled, she explained, “We convey stories in a simple, relatable manner and encourage them to illustrate what they’ve understood. This drawing serves as a lasting memory for the children.” Thus, the Mysuru Women’s Book Club stands not only as a literary group but also as a beacon of community engagement and social change through the power of reading and storytelling.