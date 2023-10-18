Mysore Dasara gold card launched

Mysuru: The grandeur of Mysuru Dussehra is going on and to enhance your festive experience, the district administration has launched Dussehra Gold Card on Wednesday. This exclusive card provides access to a wide array of events, including the iconic Jambu Savari.

Online purchases for the Dussehra Gold Card was opened from 10 am . Keeping in mind that online purchases are subject to availability, and each individual is allowed to purchase a maximum of two Gold Cards.

Additionally, on the 24th of the festival, tickets for the Jambu Savari procession and the torch light parade viewing can also be purchased online. Each ticket for witnessing the Dussehra Jambu Savari procession within the palace premises is priced at Rs 3,000, while tickets for the torch light parade viewing at Bannimantapa are available for Rs 500.

For those purchasing the Gold Card or tickets online, detailed information regarding the collection location, date, and time will be sent via SMS and email. To obtain your Gold Card or ticket, simply present any photo ID with your picture to the designated collection point. Dr. KV Rajendra, Mysuru DC told that online purchases are the exclusive method for acquiring Gold Cards and tickets; no alternative methods will be available.

This Dussehra, be prepared for an unforgettable experience with the Dussehra Gold Card, granting you access to the heart of the celebrations. For further information and purchases, visit the official website at mysoredasara.gov.in.