Mysore police raids convocation event of fake university in Karnataka

Dressed up with convocation gowns, donning hats, atleast 150 people from different parts of the country, who were all set to receive honorary doctorates had a shock at the convocation event hosted at a noted hotel in Mysuru on Saturday, as the organizers of the University themselves had escaped, as Mysuru city police raided the event venue.

Yes to their surprise, Mysuru city police, had found that the University which was about to confer them with honorary doctorates was fake.

Team of Mysuru city police led by DCP Dr A N Prakash Gowda and Vijaynagar inspector, Mr Balakrishna raided the venue where the convocation was organized. And they have arrested two Tamil Nadu based people Nambiar and Srinivas who were running this fake University. And Vijaynagar police have even booked case of cheating against them and the investigation is on.

Speaking to The Hans India, DCP Dr A N Prakash Gowda said, "this fake university has created a website in internet. And other than that they do not have any office. And this University doesn't have any affiliation or recognisation from any authentic authorities. And the people of this University contact common people and woo them with honorary doctorate and collect money from them. It is existing since eight years. So far over 2000 people including several politicians and officers from different parts of the Country including Mysuru have paid Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh each for this honorary doctorate. On Saturday, they had organized event in two batches and there were people from Hosur in Tamil Nadu, Warangal in Telangana, Haryana, and others," he said.

In the name of "International peace university of Sri Gangamma devi shakthi peeta trust, national human rights peace council, Peace of world-a non profit organization for promoting peace,", an event termed as "Convocation and award ceremony to confer doctorate in professional skills, on the occasion of international conference on world peace (in support of Unitated National academic impact)" was hosted at a star hotel on Hunsur road in Mysuru on Saturday.

And Harihara constituency MLA Ramappa who was invited as guest for the event, said that he was not aware that this University was fake and he was surprised, he said.

Three drama artists from Arsikere in Hassan district, who were disappointed over not getting honorary doctorates said that they got to know about this University through another artist who had got doctorate from them. "We had formed a theatre troupe (Sangha) in the year 2000 and we were hosting drama festivals, enacting plays. We three were selected by our troupe (Sangha) for this honorary doctorate", they said.

These three artists, and over 150 people who had come to receive honorary doctorates and who were all set to add Prefix of "Dr" before their names, returned along with their families who had come to witness their big moments. And before returning they also gave their details, hoping that the alleged fake University will refund the money they had paid them for their doctorates.