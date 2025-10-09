Mysuru Horror: 10-Year-Old Girl Raped and Murdered; Accused Identified as Repeat Offender

Mysuru, In a deeply disturbing incident that has shaken the city, a 10-year-old girl was found brutally murdered in Mysuru late Wednesday night. Police suspect rape followed by murder, as the child’s body was discovered in a severely mutilated condition near Nazarbad, raising serious concerns about safety during the festive Dasara season.

The victim belonged to the Hakki-Pikki tribal community, which had migrated to Mysuru from Kalaburagi for balloon vending during Dasara. Over 50 families from the community had set up temporary shelters in the city. The crime occurred around 2 AM, and the girl was reportedly alone at the time of the attack.

Shockingly, this is the second murder in the same area within just two days. Earlier, a rowdy-sheeter’s female associate was killed in a similarly gruesome manner. The recurrence of such violent crimes in the same locality has prompted police to intensify investigations and security measures.

Following the incident, Nazarbad police detained several members of the Hakki-Pikki community for questioning. CCTV footage from the vicinity revealed a man wearing a red shirt and jeans, without footwear, suspected to be involved in the crime. Within hours, police identified the accused as Karthik (31), a resident of Siddalingapura.

Karthik, a known repeat offender, had previously served a two-year prison sentence and was released just four months ago. According to police sources, he had not returned to his hometown and was reportedly wandering around the city in an intoxicated state.

The heinous nature of the crime has sparked outrage among citizens and child rights activists, who are demanding swift justice and stronger protective measures for vulnerable communities. Police have assured that the investigation is being treated with utmost urgency and sensitivity.

Authorities are also reviewing surveillance infrastructure and patrolling protocols in the area to prevent further incidents.