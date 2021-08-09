Mysuru youths traverse 3,700 km from Kashmir to Kanyakumar in 89 hours on bikes

Mysore: Two youths from city have made it to the India Book of Records for traversing 3,700 km, Kashmir to Kanyakumari, in 89 hours (three days and 17 hours) on motorbike.

The adventurous youths' long cherished goal of findomg their name in the record book was fulfilled when Chaitanya and Sagar Avina rode the daunting distance against all odds last month.

Heavy rain, wind and traffic jams did not stop them from accomplishing the task. Chaitanya, a final-year BCA student of Vidya Vikas College, and Sagar, a native of Hootagalli, who completed graduation last year, undertook the campaign on separate bikes in Kashmir at 9 pm on July 11 and reached Kanyakumari at 2 pm on July 15.

Speaking to The Hans India on Sunday, Chaitanya said, "We travelled to Kanyakumari despite adverse weather conditions. Riding through Manali, Sarachu Crossing and Atal Tunnel was a special experience. Riding to Uttarakhand was challenging as it rained heavily. We travelled in rain for about six hours. We could maintain only 30-40 km speed per hour." They also encountered rain in northern Uttar Pradesh.

"To make up for the slow ride in rain, we revved up to 100 to 120 km per hour on highways. In Jammu, we got stuck in a two-hour traffic jam and the rain in Uttarakhand delayed our journey. We continued the journey by replacing a clutch plate that burned when we bumped into a ditch in Ladakh.

While in Agra I had trouble with the rear wheel brake pad," said Sagar adding that India Book of Records will issue a certificate for their feat soon.

He recalled sleeping for just three hours a day during the long journey. "We travelled 900 km on an average in 24 hours, riding non-stop till 3 am, only snatching some sleep in tents beside petrol pumps and Dhabas. Then resuming our journey at 6 am."