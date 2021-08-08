New book makes strong pitch for physical fitness

Founder of India's largest fitness discovery platform, Gympik, Amaresh Ojha is a fitness enthusiast. An IIM Bangalore alumnus, Amaresh has worked with some of the best software companies in the world before setting out to turn his passion into a multi-million-dollar business. A renowned name in the health and fitness industry, his entrepreneurial journey has had an immense impact on his approach to fitness. Originally a native of Bihar, Amaresh now calls Bangalore his home. He talks to The Hans India about the newly launched book, 'Fitness Habits – Breaking The Barriers To Fitness'. Co-authored by Subhra Moitra, this is a non-fiction book, published by Srishti Publications.



What convinced you to write this book?

Amaresh Ojha: This book is my attempt to share a holistic approach to fitness and guide people towards building fitness habits, starting from the beginning. You may talk everything about fitness but may not bring an iota of change if the habit doesn't exist, it's about building the base and guiding people to work on the ground before randomly practicing fitness and falling apart every single time. Once the habit is established, there is no looking back, choose any form you like but let fitness get instilled in your daily life first – this book is the first step that I feel has not been talked about before.

Could you tell me briefly about the book and why it is a must read?

Amaresh Ojha: Fitness Habits is an operating manual that focuses on the tried and tested method of making fitness a habit. This book is your guide on how to look at your failure in fitness as your progress and continue even if you fall short of motivation.

The purpose of this book is to establish the fact that fitness is for all who want to stay healthy - mentally and physically and this can be achieved by following simple fitness habit-forming methods. With this book, I will introduce ways to adapt authentic and proven methods from behavioral science to establish a sustainable fitness regimen in your daily life. This is going to be your guide on how to make fitness a part of your life and continue reaping its benefits for a healthy, happy, and contented life.

For a large working class, fitness does hold importance but they can't devote time or sometimes don't want to. Does your book emphasise on this point as well?

Amaresh Ojha: Fitness, like everything else in life, is only an illusion until it gets ingrained in one's daily routine. Our decision-making abilities are influenced by our perceptions of fitness and our sentiments about it. The framework I've given in this book is an integrated model of fitness and behavioural sciences that will not only guide you step by step to improve your fitness, but will also serve as a prescription for how to make fitness a constant part of your lifestyle. This, I believe, is one of the few models that emphasises behavioural patterns as well as fitness habit building, emphasising both extrinsic and intrinsic triggers.

Will this book encourage people to take fitness more seriously?

Amaresh Ojha: Fitness Habits is my first book and this is my attempt to share my knowledge with the masses to encourage people of all ages to make fitness a lifestyle habit. Now the pandemic has taught us that staying fit and healthy isn't a luxury anymore, it's a necessity if we want to survive with a healthy body and mind. This book is for all those who aren't quite familiar with the fitness world and the word "exercising" intimidates them. This book is for all those who want to stay healthy or get rid of their current physical condition and lead a healthier and fit lifestyle but feel baffled when it comes to taking the first step. Fitness Habits is all about how to start making fitness a priority, how to make minimal but effective changes in your daily routine, how to form a fitness habit and stick to it till it becomes a second nature.