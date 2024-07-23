New plan by government hospitals to control dengue

Bengaluru: Dengue fever is taking lives of people in Karnataka this year beyond imagination. Compared to last year, a record number of dengue cases have been reported this year. 486 positive cases have been registered in the state within 24 hours and the total number of active cases has increased to 486. Even on Sunday, 296 dengue positive cases were found in the BBMP area, raising the concern.

Government hospitals have made a master plan for dengue control. Mosquito nets are used to control dengue. Dengue patients are using mosquito nets to prevent the severity of the infection.

If a person suffering from dengue fever gets bitten again while recovering from dengue fever, there is a possibility that the infection will become more severe and the risk is increased. Thus, the Jayanagar Public Hospital has put mosquito nets on the dengue wards and the beds of patients admitted with fever cases.

Besides, mosquito control replicant has been installed to protect other patients and people coming to the hospital from dengue. Jayanagar Hospital has taken steps to prevent the spread of dengue and mosquitoes from hospitals. Jayanagar Public Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Nagamoorthy has given information about this. Dengue is likely to increase in the state. Therefore, doctors said that along with comorbidity, children’s health should also be taken care of.