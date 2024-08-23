New solid waste management plant inaugurated by MP

Davanagere: In a significant step towards sustainable waste management, the Davangere Municipal Corporation on Thursday inaugurated a state-of-the-art solid waste treatment plant, addressing a long-standing challenge of garbage disposal in the city. The newly established facility, with a capacity of 200 TPD (tonnes per day), was developed at a cost of ₹22 crores and aims to convert solid waste into fertilizer, which will be made available to local farmers.

The city generates approximately 170 tonnes of solid waste daily from over 40 wards, which includes 90 tonnes of organic waste, 60 tonnes of dry waste, and 20 tonnes of other miscellaneous refuse. Until now, the disposal of this waste had become a significant issue, with heaps of garbage accumulating in the disposal unit, causing various environmental and public health concerns.

However, with the inauguration of the new solid waste treatment plant, the Municipal Corporation has taken a crucial step toward scientific waste management. The facility, which spans an area of around 12 acres, was built with ₹17.67 crores allocated for infrastructure such as concrete roads, CC drains, a building for sanitary landfill, electricity, and other civil works. The machinery for the treatment plant itself, costing ₹4.63 crores, was inaugurated by MP Dr. PrabhaMallikarjun .

One of the key features of this new facility is its ability to recycle the two and a half lakh tonnes of accumulated waste that has been unmanaged for years. The plant will process the daily influx of solid waste and produce fertilizer, which will then be sold to farmers. This initiative not only addresses the waste management problem but also benefits the agricultural community by providing them with an affordable source of fertilizer.

Previously, the lack of a proper recycling unit meant that waste, including plastic covers, was frequently blown onto neighboring farmlands, causing significant distress to local farmers. The new plant is expected to mitigate this issue by processing the waste efficiently, thereby reducing the amount of stray plastic and other materials that contaminate agricultural lands.

Renuka, the Corporation Commissioner, highlighted the impact of the new facility, stating, “Waste disposal was a major challenge for us. With the inauguration of this new treatment plant, we are now able to convert the garbage generated by the corporation into valuable fertilizer. This plant was built under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) grant, and we are excited to see its potential in aiding local agriculture.”

The fertilizer produced by the plant will be particularly beneficial for crops like areca nut and paddy, providing a sustainable solution for both waste management and agricultural productivity in the region. The pricing for the fertilizer will be determined in the upcoming general meeting, ensuring it is accessible to farmers across the district.

This development marks a significant milestone in Davangere’s journey towards cleaner and more sustainable urban management, with the dual benefits of environmental conservation and agricultural support.