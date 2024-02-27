Newly inaugurated science centre attracting tourists

Haveri: Earlier, the students of the district had to go to different places including Dharwad, Davangere city for science demonstrations and to see the wonders of the constellation. However, now a sub-regional science centre has been built on the hill in front of the Haveri DC office attracting large number of students.

The sub-regional science centre, which was inaugurated on February 18, has been open for public viewing from February 20. Students are beckoning science enthusiasts. This science centre has been built on one and a half acre land at a cost of around seven crore rupees. There are four departments in the science centre and many experiments and wonders are open to the public.

Interesting physics, astronomy, planetarium, space, fun galleries, various models of the scientific world are interesting for students and science enthusiasts. Each model tells a different story. Hundreds of models including tsunamis, floods, landslides, earthquakes, celestial bodies, computerized counters for science quizzes, the density of our weight when standing on Earth, and information on how much gravity there is when we stand on different bodies.

Various science models in the premises of the Science Centre, and Statues of scientists, hall constructed. A fun science gallery draws students in as they enter the science centre. This gallery has a total of 40 science models. All the models here are based on science and math concepts. Providing interactive science exhibits spark the curiosity of countless people. And helps unleash their creativity.

The Science Centre is instrumental in impressing the students with various mathematical formulas including the Pythagoras Theorem. Disaster Management Gallery provides information about natural disasters. Five practical models of the causes of various natural disasters, including earthquakes, volcanoes, tsunamis, wildfires, landslides, floods, and how they occur, are implemented. What are the precautionary measures to be taken by children in case of natural calamities? In this gallery you will find information about how to protect those caught in it.

Space Gallery has four models of space explorations, rocket technology. It helps to take children to the world of space. Replicas of various rockets depicting ISRO's achievements from its inception to date attract attention. The planetarium here exposes astronomical phenomena to the viewers. The Planetarium is the main attraction of the Science Centre. 3D viewing is facilitated on screens inside the planetarium. Students will get real experience with various celestial bodies including planets, moons, stars, comets, galaxies.

The building was designed and constructed by Nirmithi Kendra. Dhinabandhu Institute of Bangalore has worked hard for the adoption of indoor science models.

The planetarium has been built by Tayoma Bfall U, Pune and Fuldan Pro, Noida. The time for viewing the Sub Regional Science Centre is 10 am to 6 pm.