NHAI Initiates Skywalk Project to Enhance Safety

Bengaluru: In a resolute move to mitigate the surging number of accidents along the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has unveiled a plan to erect 24 strategically positioned skywalks. These pedestrian-friendly overpasses are set to be completed within the span of a year.



The initiative, stemming from the alarming escalation of accidents on the expressway which was inaugurated for public use in March 2023 underscores NHAI's commitment to bolstering road safety and curbing mishaps.

Having meticulously identified the accident-prone regions along the expressway, NHAI's blueprint for this safety-enhancement endeavour is well underway. Reports indicate that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been meticulously crafted, presenting a holistic overview of the proposed initiative. The financial allocation for this project is estimated at Rs. 46 crore, reflecting the seriousness with which NHAI views this imperative undertaking.

Contractors slated to helm this project will be tasked with the dual responsibility of accomplishing construction within a tight one-year timeline and subsequently maintaining the skywalks for an extended duration of five years.

The forthcoming skywalks are envisaged to span 63 feet in length, with an ample width of 3.5 meters. This design not only accommodates pedestrians comfortably but also provides an optimal vantage point for both safety and panoramic views of the expressway. With three meters dedicated exclusively for pedestrians, these skywalks are poised to significantly transform the landscape of road safety measures along the highway.

The rationale behind this initiative is rooted in the history of accidents that have marred the expressway's otherwise promising trajectory. A significant proportion of these incidents has been attributed to pedestrians attempting to navigate the treacherous thoroughfare, a challenge these skywalks aim to effectively negate.

Recent strides have already been taken to curtail the occurrence of accidents on the expressway. The imposition of a speed restriction, capping vehicles at 100kmph, and the prohibition of bikes, tractors, and slow-moving vehicles has yielded a noticeable reduction in the frequency of accidents. However, the introduction of these skywalks is poised to usher in a new era of road safety, transcending the limitations of vehicle-based interventions.