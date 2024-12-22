Bengaluru: Nine persons killed in two separate accidents occured on Saturday. In first c accident occurred near T. Begur on the Bengaluru-Nelamangala national highway, a contain-er truck lost control, crossed the divider, and overturned onto a car. The accident claimed the lives of six members of a single family on the spot.

The victims included three children, two women, and one man. The deceased have been identified as Chandra Yagapagol (44) , John (16 years), Diksha (12 years), Arya (6 years), Vijayalakshmi (36 years), and Gourabai (42 years).

The collision caused massive damage to the volvo car leaving it completely man-gled. Traffic on National Highway 4 was disrupted, causing a 10-kilometer-long traffic jam, which was later cleared by the authorities. The family, residents of HSR Layout, Bengaluru, was traveling in a Volvo car to their hometown near the Karnataka-Maharashtra border to celebrate Christmas. While en route, a container truck, at-tempting to avoid another vehicle, lost control and overturned onto their car.

The driver of the container truck sustained severe injuries and is in critical condition. Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police C.K. Baba confirmed the incident, stating: “The container’s impact left the car and its occupants unrecognizable. Immediate ef-forts were made to clear the highway and restore traffic.” Chandra Yagapagol run-ning a software company in Bengaluru. The accident, occurring during their festive travel, has left a deep void in their community. Three people were killed in another mishap on National Highway 209 near Bose-gowdanadoddi claimed the lives of three students from Bengaluru, while one was critically injured. The deceased have been identified as Pranav, Akash, and Adarsh, all residents of Bengaluru. Another student, Prithvi, sustained severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The students were traveling from Bengaluru to Talakadu in Mysuru district for a trip when the accident occurred. While attempting to overtake a KSRTC bus, their car col-lided head-on with an oncoming lorry. The impact was fatal, leaving three of the oc-cupants dead on the spot. The incident has been registered under the jurisdiction of Malavalli Police Station, and investigations are ongoing.