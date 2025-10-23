Live
NMPA to Lead Karnataka’s Participation in India Maritime Week 2025
Mangaluru: The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) will be among the key participants at India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025, a major five-day industry conclave scheduled from October 27 to 31 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre.
Dr.AV Ramana Chairman of the NMPA told a press conference here today that as a platinum Sponsor, NMPA will represent Karnataka’s maritime sector alongside MRPL, HPCL, NITK, and NTCPWC, focusing on themes such as sustainable port development, digital transformation, and blue economy growth. The event is expected to witness the signing of memorandums of understanding worth ₹53,000 crore.
Dr. A.V. Ramana will participate in the Karnataka State Session, which will explore public–private partnership models for sustainable growth in ports, fisheries, and coastal infrastructure. He will also be part of the Maritime Digitalisation and Future Tech Summit’s Global CEO Roundtable, addressing issues related to investment priorities, port-led industrialisation, and shipbuilding expansion.
In another session titled “Sailing into Prosperity: Navigating Opportunities in Cruise and Passenger Mobility”, Dr. Ramana will moderate discussions on India’s cruise tourism potential, digital passenger processing, and green mobility solutions like shore power and electric vehicle integration.
The participation underscores NMPA’s focus on innovation, environmental responsibility, and strengthening Karnataka’s presence in the national maritime network. IMW 2025 is expected to outline the strategic roadmap for India’s maritime sector in the coming decade. Dr. Ramana said