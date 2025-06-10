No coercive against RCB, DNA till June 12: HC

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday restrained officials from taking any coercive action against RCB and event partner DNA Entertainment Pvt Ltd till June 12, in the stampede incident near M Chinnaswamy Stadium that killed 11 people. The court adjourned the hearing on petitions filed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and DNA Entertainment Pvt Ltd to June 12. In the interim, no coercive action should be taken against the officials of the concerned, it said.

RCB and DNA had moved the court challenging the FIR registered against them in connection with the June 4 stampede that occurred during a celebratory event to mark RCB’s maiden IPL triumph a day earlier. Justice S R Krishna Kumar posted the matter for hearing on June 12. “There is a gentleman’s understanding -- don’t do anything till we take up the matter,” the judge told the state government, warning against unnecessary arrest.

The court also noted that the petition involving Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing at RCB and already under arrest, would be taken up separately at 10.30 am on Tuesday (June 10).