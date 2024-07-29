Live
No permission for BJP’s Mysuru padyatra but govt won’t stop it: Karnataka HM
Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister, G Parameshwara stated on Monday that the government will not give permission for the BJP’s padyatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru, but won’t stop it either and all safety arrangements would be made for it.
The BJP is organising the padyatra to CM Siddaramaiah’s native place in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, HM Parameshwara stated, “We will not give permission for the BJP’s padyatra to Mysuru. In spite of that, if they want to conduct the foot march, let them do it. However, the police department will not give permission officially.”
When asked whether the BJP leaders would be stopped, HM Parameshwara said, “When the Congress staged a foot march, the ruling BJP did not give permission. But we still carried out the foot march. Let them do it, we will not prevent them. We will ensure safety and security and we will allow them to take a protest march to Mysuru.”
“There is a judicial commission appointed to investigate the MUDA case. If the findings of the committee implicate the accused, action would be taken. Even after this, what does it mean if you want to stage a protest? It conveys that you are pursuing politics and we will also counter it politically,” he maintained.
When asked whether the Congress is planning a counter move, he stated that state Congress President and Deputy CM, DK Shivakumar is strategising about countering the protest march by the BJP.
“We have to do it. They are pursuing politics and we will also have to counter it politically. But, we will not make use of the government to pursue politics. We will organise it from the party. We have clarified that we have formed a commission and given terms and references,” Parameshwara stated.