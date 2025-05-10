Apple’s iOS 18.5 to Arrive Next Week with Mail App Tweaks, Bug Fixes and More

Apple is gearing up to roll out iOS 18.5, the next incremental update for iPhone users, and it’s expected to go live as soon as Monday, May 13. Although this update doesn’t include groundbreaking new features, it brings with it meaningful refinements to the Mail app, several bug fixes, and a splash of personality via a new Pride-themed wallpaper.

Apple first released the beta of iOS 18.5 on April 2, followed by two more in quick succession — the second beta dropped on April 14 and the third on April 21. The Release Candidate (RC), which typically signals the final version before public release, became available on May 6. Based on Apple’s track record with previous spring updates — iOS 17.5 arrived on May 13, 2024, iOS 16.5 on May 18, 2023, and iOS 15.5 on May 16, 2022 — it’s highly likely that iOS 18.5 will be released to the general public on May 13.

What to expect from iOS 18.5?

While this isn’t a feature-heavy update, it brings a handful of useful changes, especially within the Mail app. Last year, Apple revamped the Mail app with iOS 18.2, introducing a cleaner look with categorized inbox tabs and larger contact photos. With iOS 18.5, Apple is responding to user feedback by giving people more control over how those contact photos appear.

There’s now a new toggle within the Mail app itself that lets users disable the contact photo display — no need to dig through the main Settings app. Simply tap the three dots in the top-right corner of the Mail app and switch off the “Show Contact Photos” option.

Apple is also improving navigation in the Mail app by making the "All Mail" view more visible. Previously, this view was hidden and could only be found by swiping through the Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions categories. With iOS 18.5, “All Mail” becomes a clearly labelled fifth tab, making it easier for users to find all their messages in one place.

In the Settings app, Apple has made AppleCare warranty information more prominent. Users will now be able to view their iPhone’s warranty status at a glance — a small but convenient change.

The official iOS 18.5 release notes also mention several enhancements and bug fixes:

A new Pride Harmony wallpaper featuring animated colour transitions when the device is moved, locked, or unlocked.

Parents will now be notified when the Screen Time passcode is used on a child’s device.

The "Buy with iPhone" feature can now be used for in-app purchases in the Apple TV app on third-party devices.

A bug fix resolves a black screen issue in the Apple Vision Pro app.

iPhone 13 users will see support for satellite-based features from participating carriers.

“The iPhone and iPad wallpaper features colours that change position as users move, lock, or unlock the device,” Apple says about the new Pride Harmony wallpaper.

All in all, iOS 18.5 may be a modest update, but it adds polish and refinement to the iPhone experience, just in time for the bigger iOS 19 reveal expected next month at WWDC 2025.



