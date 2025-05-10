Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Shri Ganesh perform puja at Ganesh temple for unity against terrorism

Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Shri Ganesh visited the Secunderabad Ganesh Temple today, where he participated in special puja programs. During his visit, the MLA expressed strong support for the recent military operations, named Operation Sindhur, aimed at combating Pakistan-sponsored terrorist groups responsible for the recent attacks that claimed the lives of innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, two weeks ago.

Shri Ganesh emphasized the importance of these operations and expressed his hopes for their success, stating, “The army should have the blessings of God, along with the prayers of 140 crore people of India, to gain the upper hand over the terrorists.”

At a time when national security is paramount, the MLA called for unity among all citizens, urging that the nation stands together, regardless of political affiliations. “We must remain vigilant and united as a country,” he noted, reinforcing the collective responsibility of the people to support the armed forces in their fight against terrorism.

The MLA's message resonated with the gathered devotees, highlighting the community’s resolve to support the nation in its time of need.