Noble hearts in Bengalur donate 'sanjeevini' to Covid patients

The state, especially Bengalur, has been witnessing a stubborn surge in Covid-19 cases, and there is a huge demand for plasma therapy to treat Covid-19 patients. However, hospitals rue that patients who recovered from the infection have not been volunteering to donate plasma.

But, Mehak Sarda, a 22-year- old college student who recovered from Covid has set an example to other infected patients by donating plasma not once, but twice.

Mehak was admitted to a hospital in July, 2020 after she was tested positive for Covid-19. Post-recovery, she contacted the LionsBloodLine to enquire about plasma donation. She decided to donated Convalescent plasma for the first time on August 16 to a Covid-19 patient at HCG, Sampangiramnagar. On September 17, she donated plasma for the second time to another infected patient at Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road. In a video message, she confirmed about her plasma donation for the second time, sometime in the middle of night.

Talking to The Hans India, Alphonse Kurian of LionsBloodLine of Lions Club of Bangalore, Sanjaynagar, lauded Mehak for donating plasma twice. "Such donations motivate other recovered patients to come forward to save lives. Mehak recieved immense support from her family for plasma donation. Hats off to Mehak and her family.

God bless the young lady whose noble deed should hopefully motivate others to donate plasma," he said. Kurian has been sensitising people to donate plasma for Covid-19 patients. He even compiled list of plasma collection centers in the city.

"Social media posts attracted a few recovered persons to donate. I have been guiding them to donate plasma at nearest donation centres. I wish more people volunteer to donate plasma. The entire donation process takes at least three to four hours. Several plasma collection centers have been giving me contact details placed on social media. I salute all plasma donors in this tough times," he said.

Kurian shared another example of Covid recovered patient who voluntarily donated plasma. He said Manideep Reddy contaced him on Sept. 15 expressing his willingness to donate plasma. He donated plasma at Manipal Hospital on Sept. 16. In another case, Ramanathan Narayanan who recovered from Covid donated AB+ Convalescent plasma on September 15 at Lions Blood Bank, Vijaynagar.