Now people are happy to get Rs 170 per month: Minister M B Patil

BENGALURU: As promised, we will fulfill five guarantees. Also, we will investigate all the irregularities committed in the previous BJP government and take them to their logical conclusion. The voice of the government is the same. This can be difficult for them. Now it has played politics and cheated on the issue of poor people's rice. Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said that the people should teach BJP a proper lesson.

Speaking at his residence on Thursday, He said that now Rs 170 will be deposited in the head of household's account at the rate of Rs 34 for 5 kg of rice per month. This is only a temporary measure. He said that as soon as there is an alternative arrangement for rice collection or purchase, we will give the rice itself.

People have rejected the BJP in assembly elections. This frustrates them. The party's national president JP Nadda himself had blackmailed them that if they were defeated in the election, they would not give any grant or other help to the state. Now they have shown their wit about rice, he objected.

BJP's Bommai and CT Ravi themselves said that if they cannot give rice, they should at least give money. Now we have decided to pay. Now they are saying that rice should be given. Patil lashed out that Bommai who cheated in the matter of rice should apologize to the poor of the state.

The BJP has reached the final stage in the state, where there are more than 20 groups. Yeddyurappa, Bommai, Yatnal, Nirani, Renukacharya, Ravi and so on are emerging directors every day. No matter what Fevicol is brought, that party cannot be united. He joked that Bommai too was sitting on an empty chair without any authority.

Now people are happy to get Rs 170 per month. They can take millets, corn, rice, pulses, wheat and whatever they want according to their region. But he claimed that the unemployed BJP leaders were shocked by the government's decision.