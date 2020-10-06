NSUI & Youth Congress workers held

Bengaluru: Around 40 activists of National Students Union of India (NSUI) district unit and Youth Congress wing were arrested by police when they attempted to picket the residence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa at Vinoba Nagar here on Monday, alleging that the CBI raid on the premises of KPCC President DK Shivakumar was politically motivated.

They also raised slogans against the Chief Minister and the State government. Speaking on the occasion, they alleged that Yediyurappa was misusing power for political gains. NSUI State Vice-president Chetan, district unit president Balaji, district Youth Congress working president Madhusudhan C G, minority Congress wing president Mohammed Nihal, office-bearer Mohammed Arifullah and others were arrested. Later, they were released.

Meanwhile, D K Suresh appealed to the party supporters and workers to stay calm. "We will face all political challenges and by the grace of God. He will give us the strength to come out of this situation. We request you not to lose heart and let your blessings be with us always."