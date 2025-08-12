Officials appeal for eco-friendly Gauri–Ganesha festivities

Mangaluru: With the Swarna Gowri and Varasiddhi Vinayaka Chaturthi festivals approaching, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has urged the public to avoid plaster of Paris (PoP) and chemically painted idols to protect natural water sources.

Officials warned that immersing such idols in lakes, wells, and other water bodies leads to contamination, alters the physical and chemical quality of water, and poses risks to aquatic life, birds, and public health.

Citing High Court orders and a Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) notification, authorities said immersing PoP or painted idols in any natural water source is banned. PoP idol makers and sellers without valid trade licences will face legal action.

The administration has encouraged the use of clay or natural-material idols painted with eco-friendly colours. After worship, these should be immersed only at designated locations. Biodegradable waste like flowers, fruits, banana stems, and mango leaves must be separated and disposed of separately.

Local bodies will inspect and seize PoP and painted idols, and permissions for public pandals will require compliance with eco-friendly guidelines, including restrictions on plastic decorations and loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am.

The KSPCB has appealed to the public to celebrate this year’s festival in an environmentally responsible manner to safeguard the district’s water bodies and biodiversity.