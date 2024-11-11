Onion prices rise again in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The prices of essential items are becoming expensive and it has become difficult for the poor and the middle class to live. In the meantime, the price of onion continues to rise and is causing tears to the consumers. At present, the rains are less in the state. However, due to the untimely rains that came last month, the onion crop was waterlogged and the onions that were protected from the rain are rotting. Hence the price has increased. The price of onion has increased from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg

Onion prices have been increasing since last three months. Despite no rain, the price has crossed the 70 mark. As a result of the heavy rain last month, onion has not reached the market as expected. The quality of the few onions that have come is not good. Therefore, onions are currently being imported from Maharashtra. However, the expected quantity of onions is not being supplied from Maharashtra. This is the main reason for the price hike.

On the one hand the supply is less, on the other hand the demand has increased considerably. As a result, prices are rising. Market sources said that the price of onion is likely to increase further.

Currently in the market, a kg of onion is Rs 70 to Rs 80, while the retail price in small shops is Rs 90. It is likely to cross the Rs 100 mark in the coming days.

Bangalore Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) received 100,480 bags of onions, out of which 8-10 lorries of good quality old stock onions came from Maharashtra.

This high grade onion is being sold at Rs 7,200 to 7,500 per quintal. Market sources said that low-quality local onions are being sold at Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,500 per quintal.