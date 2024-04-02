Only Ambani-Adani benefited from demonetisation: CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that this time people of the country will compare both the words and actions of Narendra Modi and vote. He said that Modi is convinced of the fact that it will be difficult for him to cross 200 seats.

He was speaking after inaugurating a public meeting in support of Sunil Bose held at T. Narasipur Narasipur Assembly Constituency in Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha Constituency.

He said that Narendra Modi has completed 10 years as Prime Minister. ‘ Has he fulfilled even one of the promises that they made?. So this time the people of the country will compare both the words and deeds of Narendra Modi and vote. People of the country have decided that it is enough of Modi building a house with mere words.’

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, Modi had claimed that he will dissolve all theblack money in the country with demonetization.

But this did not dissolve the black money. Only Ambani-Adani benefited from this. The CM called upon to understand and compare the assets they had before the demonetization and with the increase in assets after the demonetization'

'They say Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas. Did it happen? They also said Acche din Ayega, has Acche din come in your lives? The CM asked. Constituency MLA and Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh, MLAs Anil Chikkamadu, Darshan Dhruvanarayan and Chamarajanagar and Mysore district MLAs were present.