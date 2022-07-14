Orchids' students adopt Bengal tiger

Bengaluru: Students of Orchids - The International School (OIS), have adopted an eight-year-old Bengal tiger named Mithun, from the Bannerghatta Zoo, to spread awareness about conservation of tigers in India.



Feeling proud and overwhelmed about this announcement, Manjula B, Principal of Orchids – The International School, said, "We are extremely happy to share that our students have taken this novel initiative to support 'Project Tiger 'by adopting Mithun. Right from conceptualising to collecting funds, everything was done by our students. We supported them wholeheartedly. I hope we can take more such initiatives in future and inspire other schools and branches to come forward and work towards wildlife conservation in the country and help in saving more such endangered animals."

India has 70 percent of the world's tiger population. In 1973, the Government of India (GOI) declared the tiger as India's national animal. Hunting of tigers in India was banned and strict punishments were announced against anybody defying the rules. GOI also has set up a conservation scheme called Project Tiger. As per the 4th All India Tiger Estimation (AITE), there are 2,967 tigers in India.