Our boy Yathindra is being raised as a hero, Let HDK blame: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: "Where did Yathindra speak about any officer's name, which position and how much bribe. Kumaraswamy is just promoting and raising our boy (Yathindra) as a hero. DCM DK Sivakumar said, "Let him blame."

DCM DK Shivakumar replied to all the questions from the media near Chief Minister's Home Office Krishna on Thursday. When asked about the BJP-JDS allegation that it was a list of transfer rackets, Yathindra said in a video of him saying "clear what I said dad" that went viral, DCM Shivakumar said, “The former MLA has taken the responsibility of his father and talked about the development of schools in his constituency. I saw that video this morning. He did not mention which officer and which position to call it a transfer scam." As a former MLA, if Yatindra transfers 4-5 officers needed in his constituency, what is wrong with that?, questions DCM.

BJP-JDS have no work to do. Yatindra is the chairman of the Ashraya committee. An officer called Vivekananda or Mahadevappa has been given the responsibility of identifying schools to provide infrastructure under CSR grants to some schools. Locals complained because someone had changed the names of some schools. Yatindra has promised that he will provide facilities to the schools of so many villages, and accordingly he has called and spoken in the public relations meeting itself. The Chairman of the Ashraya Committee has the power to select the beneficiaries, saud DCM Shivakumar.

He said, "I don't get to do many things in my constituencies, which are taken care of by my brother, MP Suresh. People of our constituency have requested for house, cow and sheep. I will see and sign those applications and send them. This is how my constituency work is done. I will not be the chairman of the Bagar Hukum Committee, instead we will give the responsibility to the local leaders.”

When asked that Kumaraswamy has accused of collection king father and collection prince son in his 'X' account, DCM Shivakumar said, "Kumaraswamy is in the same chanting and talks about his own experience, customs and ideas".

When asked about the allegation that the transfer business has been going on since the Congress came to power, he said, "How many days has it been since the transfer process stopped? Where is the transfer taking place?" Did Yatindra talk about transfer?” He asked again.

When asked about the BJP saying that the post of CM is vacant and the CM's son will take care of it, he said, “They are all in a state of despair. Say whatever you want. Let the BJP build a party by making a compromise with the new president and folding their hands and feet. All the best to the new president," he joked.

When asked about the Congress doing low-level politics against Kumaraswamy by calling him a power thief, he said, "I have told our workers not to bother with this issue. I did not say that Kumaraswamy did this work, someone told the contractor to do the decoration, it was done by him."

A driver crashes my car. Then people will say that DK Shivakumar's car had an accident, but no one will say that it was the fault of the driver. I too had rented a house to a filmmaker 25 years ago, due to some complications a case was registered against the original owner. But that house was sold by the original owner, so without our knowledge, there will be some problems. "Kumaraswamy has admitted his mistake in a very big way. Some people accuse me of fencing. Let those who speak about fencing and a rock(bande) show what it is. We will digest all this in politics," he said.

When asked whether the JDS MLA had met him on Wednesday night, he said, “No JDS MLA has met or spoken to me. They come if there is any small work. I will do their work and send them. But I have not spoken to anyone. He said that no MLA is coming at the moment.

When asked that Gopalaiah and ST Somasekhar had called you from Mumbai, he replied, “Ask Kumaraswamy about this”.

When asked if the opposition parties are misleading about the CM's son, he said, “Siddaramaiah has 40 years of political experience. They don't need to listen to JDS-BJP and do politics," he replied.