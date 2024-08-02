Padayatra is of the corrupt, by the corrupt, for the corrupt: DCM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday lashed out at the BJP-JDS padayatra against alleged Muda irregularities as a yatra ‘of the corrupt, by the corrupt, for the corrupt’.



Addressing the Janandolana, a programme organised by the Congress to expose the BJP scams, he said, “The padayatra is of the corrupt, by the corrupt, for the corrupt. However, I would like to thank the BJP and JDS leaders for giving us this opportunity to organise Janandolana programme and expose their corruption.”

“The BJP and JDS leaders will take out a padayatra. When they come here, we want them to answer our questions on their Rs 87 crore scam in Bhovi Development Corporation and Rs 47 crore scam in APMCs. I challenge them to answer within a week, else we will give the details of the scam. BJP MLC Veeraiah has committed a scam of Rs 47 crore. He has even gone to jail for that crime. Why is BJP and JDS not fighting this corruption and why did they not investigate this. Kumaranna, Ashokanna, Vijayendra, Ashwathnarayan and C T Ravi must provide answers,” he said.

“Vijayendra has alleged that Congress party leaders are behind the padayatra. I challenge him to disclose the leader who was behind the padayatra,” he challenged.

Let Kumaraswamy disclose his assets

“Kumaraswamy called this district my karmabhoomi and punyabhoomi and his entire family enjoyed power here. His father became a PM from this district, he became a CM from this district, his wife became MLA from here. It is a pity that he is taking out a padayatra under the BJP flag,” he criticised.

“I know that Kumaraswamy has given a list of my assets to various Union ministers. He has also given a list of CM Siddaramaiah’s assets to the BJP in the Centre. We are ready for all this and we will respond when time comes. But I too have details of Kumaraswamy and his family’s assets. I know how the land transactions have taken place. His family has hundreds of acres near Bidadi, 200-250 acres near Kumbalagodu. Let Kumaraswamy tell the world how much land his family has near Gubbi, Chikkagubbi, Yelahanka, Hassan, Nelamangala. Let him disclose the value of his property,” he challenged.

“Kumaraswamy was a film producer and a contractor; his brother Balakrishna was a government officer. His father did not have any lands. Tell the people how your family got so much lands? Tell the people of the state about your land deals,” he taunted.

“You tried to tarnish my name by saying the theatre I owned screened inappropriate films. I challenged you for a debate on this issue in the Assembly, but you refused to come to the last two sessions. You can tell your brother and other MLAs to debate with me on the topic. I will expose you,” he challenged Kumaraswamy.

“I had forgotten about you lodging a case against me and my family through your brother Balakrishna Gowda. I had also forgotten about you lodging a complaint against Balagangadharanatha Swamiji through Chandrappa. You have reminded me of these things in the last one year. I am ready for a debate in the Assembly and I challenge you to send your brother for a debate. I will expose how a government employee has thousands of crores of assets,” he said.

“During the election, Kumaraswamy had said he would get permissions for Mekedatu from the Centre in one day. What happened now? Why has it not been announced in the Union budget? D K Suresh tried to fight against injustice to the State by the Centre but you defeated him by your conspiracy,” he added.

“Parameshwara and I came forward to make you the CM when you had only 38 seats. CM Siddaramaiah agreed to make you the CM though Congress party had 82 seats. You are ungrateful about that help,” he said.

“The Janandolana programme will take place in Ramanagara, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya and then Mysuru. The CM will also attend those programmes. We will seek answers from you for your scams,” he said.