Panels set up by Centre to resolve farmers issues eyewash: Congress

The Congress has accused the Union government of misleading the country and the Supreme Court by claiming that pre-legislative consultations were held prior to the passage of the three farm laws.



On Friday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson and former minister, Prof B.K.Chandrashekar questioned the panel constituted by the Supreme Court to resolve the issue.

"The Supreme Court's "intentions", in constituting - what it called - an "independent" panel of four to help find a solution to the farmers' objections to the three agricultural laws, is not an issue. But to expect that "someone sensible" should go to the committee and tell his grievances is, with great respect to the court, unrealistic and also riddled with uncertainties," he said.

Chandrasekhar defends his arguments saying that the members of the panel have publicly signified in clear terms their support to the laws in question on different grounds, even as two of them are office-bearers of farmers' unions, but not part of the protest.

"In what sense then is it an "independent" panel? How will other "sensible" and reputed experts testify before a panel whose credibility in public perception has come under cloud? Bhupinder Singh Mann's resignation is in response to such a perception. It is also curious that former CJI, Justice Lodha, refused to head the panel! There were, perhaps, two options once the Court decided to step into the policy domain: to appoint those who, at least, had not taken a public stand on the laws or to have two supporters and two who were not in favour of the laws and have a credible person head the panel, given that its report was not binding," he elaborated.

The leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah too questioned the credibility of the panel members.

"Farmers are of the opinion that the expert committee constituted by the Supreme Court has members who have all previously expressed their support for new farm laws enacted. Farmers demand that the members of the committee shall have to be neutral & have concern for farmers," he said.