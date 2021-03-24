Parineeti tweet nudges Sandalwood stars to open up?

Bengaluru: While Bollywood actors are active on social media platforms reacting to various issues – be it farmers' ongoing agitation against three Central farm laws or death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, climate change or anything under the sky -- their Sandalwood counterparts mostly stay away from the happenings around them and stay in their comfort zones.

However, in a surprise departure from their taciturnity, a few actors like Sanjjanaa Galrani and Pranitha Subhash shared their opinion on the Zomato incident on social media.

This follows closely on the heels of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra's recent appeal to Zomato to "find and report the truth" over the unpleasant incident involving a Zomato delivery executive and a customer who is a Bengaluru-based social media influencer. Parineeti Chopra on her social media account reacted by stating: "Zomato India - PLEASE find and publicly report the truth..

If the gentleman is innocent (and I believe he is), PLEASE help us penalise the woman in question. This is inhuman, shameful and heart-breaking .. Please let me know how I can help". Hitesha Chandranee, who claims to be a model and makeup artist, accused Zomato delivery executive Kamaraj of punching her in the nose when she questioned about late delivery of food she had ordered.

Sanjjanaa Galrani shared the video showing the delivery boy in tears and seeking justice. "I don't know what is the truth but I feel bad for the guy...he lost his job and he looks very poor and helpless in this pic.

Maybe he did wrong but he did apologise, he is requesting and pleading in this post that he should be forgiven. Section 307 is half murder, 7 years in jail if you hit on the face," Sanjjanaa said in her post.

The Zomato incident has sparked a controversy and debate with netizens calling for impartial probe. Opinions divided on social media with several Kannada activists taking sides either with the Zomato employee or Hitesh Chandrane.

Pranitha Subhash said in her post: "So, food delivery is time-bound, but justice is not? If the delivery man's version is found to be true, strict action must be taken against mischaracterization." Political analysts and citizens are of the view that actors mostly make neutral comments and avoid taking a firm stand.

Being celebrities and in a position to bring change in society, they should share their opinions and react to the happenings around them, feel citizens.

Hitesha alleged on social media that the delivery boy had punched her in the nose leading to a nasal bone fracture leading to the arrest of Kamaraj.

He denied the charges and said it was the woman who hit him with slippers and she suffered nose injury when he tried to deflect her blows. Many questioned the veracity of Hitesha's claim and demanded that Kamaraj be reinstated and legal action be taken against her.

In the latest development in the case, Bengaluru police decided to stop the probe as Hitesha refused to file her statement. "There is nothing more to investigate merely based on allegations from the accused woman," an investigation officer said.