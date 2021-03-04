Paytm launches metro rail smart card recharge facility

Bengaluru: Digital financial services platform Paytm on Thursday announced smart card recharge facility for commuters of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) on its app. The brand new service empowers Garden City commuters to travel safely, seamlessly & avoid long queues to buy smart card top-ups at metro stations.

Paytm has been extensively working with Metro Rail Corporations all over the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, empowering them with digital payments, seamless recharges and QR-based ticket buying services.

This feature will help commuters maintain social distancing and promote safe travel during transit. Paytm has launched a host of innovative services for Metro Rail partners across the country. It enabled QR-code based metro ticketing system in a strategic partnership with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited.

This service enables commuters in Hyderabad with a QR ticket on their Paytm app, which can be displayed at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates to proceed for the journey. It has in partnership with Jaipur Metro equipped all ticketing windows, across all metro stations with Paytm UPI QR.

With this, the commuters can simply pay from any UPI app to purchase tickets or recharge their smart cards.

Abhay Sharma, Senior Vice President, Paytm, said, "The smart card recharge feature launched exclusively in partnership with the Bangalore Metro Rail on Paytm app will help create a safe and seamless card recharge experience for the daily commuters while avoiding long queues and have a more seamless and pleasurable transit experience.

We will continue to work towards the digitization of the transit ecosystem in the country while driving the adoption of smart mobility solutions.

BMRCL spokesperson said, "Namma Metro commuters can now recharge their smart cards through Paytm App. This facility is an additional step towards the continued efforts of BMRCL to provide convenient means of recharging their smart cards.

For smart cards recharged through these online channels, the balance update on the card will take place automatically when a commuter shows the smart card at the AFC Gate at any Namma Metro stations.

Namma Metro has also provided the facility of updating their balance without any delay after online recharge of the smart cards by placing their cards at the RVCT terminals provided at the station Customer Care Centre of the newly commissioned five stations from Konanakunte Cross to Silk institute.

This facility will be available in all the upcoming Phase-2 stations and will also be made available soon for the 40 operational stations of Phase-1.

Paytm provides multiple products & services like Metro Card recharges, mobile-based ticketing and trip pass for Bengaluru Metro, Hyderabad Metro, Delhi Metro, and Mumbai Metro.

Also, it is the first company to launch QR-based tickets for Mumbai Metro and is expanding this service to other major cities as well.