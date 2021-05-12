People without access to CoWIN portal left out of vaccine: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: State Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday said he had asked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to give a blueprint and timeline on how the State government planned to vaccinate all eligible people in Karnataka, but to no avail.



"CoWIN registration and booking are cumbersome, and there are issues with OTP and the few slots available are booked within seconds," the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president said. "What should those without access to CoWIN, smartphones and computers do?" he asked.

Some people were being left out of the vaccine process deliberately, he alleged. "Also, there are nearly 65 lakh pending second doses for 45-plus but available stock with the State government is not at all sufficient. What's the solution?" Shivakumar said.

He alleged that the government was putting the lives of people at risk, especially that of senior citizens. Shivakumar appealed to the government to "transparently" lay out a plan of action for vaccination and share it with the people of the State, adding, this will give people confidence and also decrease vaccine hesitancy.