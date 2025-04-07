People’s anger movement against Cong govt will be launched, says R Ashoka

Bengaluru: Opposition Leader R Ashoka said that a people’s anger movement will be launched to oppose the injustices of the Congress government, deteriorating law and order, nepotism, and appeasement policies.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP office, he stated that a people’s anger tour is being conducted against the Congress government. He remarked that in the history of Karnataka, only Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has escalated price rises to this extent. The prices of liquor, metro fares, college admission fees, seeds for sowing, petrol, and diesel have all increased. Now, money is even being extracted from garbage. People in Bengaluru have to pay a fee for waste disposal, through which Rs. 1.5 crore is being looted, he alleged.

He accused the Congress of claiming to be secular while engaging in appeasement of Muslims. He argued that there was no need to provide religion-based reservations in government contracts. Already, in Mangaluru, most contracts are being taken up by Muslims, and now, with added reservations, this has increased further. He stated that a movement will be launched against this.

He further alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is taking revenge against BJP workers. He pointed out that Siddaramaiah had previously said that more evidence than a “death note” was unnecessary, yet Vinay’s death note is not being considered at all. In contrast, during the BJP’s tenure, Siddaramaiah and his party had protested over the Eshwarappa issue, but now they are speaking in contradictions, he said.

He also claimed that if messages are posted against the Congress government or MLAs in WhatsApp groups, police complaints are being filed against those individuals. This has grown into a big racket. Even if someone protests against the government, complaints are registered, he alleged.