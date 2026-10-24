Person associated with sting operation journalist died mysteriously: HDK

Bengaluru: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has made fresh allegations in connection with the ongoing sting operation controversy, claiming that a person named Vicky, who had worked with the journalist behind the sting operation, died under suspicious circumstances.

Kumaraswamy alleged that the police registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and closed the case. He also claimed that there were reportedly 12 sting operation videos, citing information allegedly shared by a person holding a responsible position.

Reacting to the questioning of a senior journalist in connection with the case, Kumaraswamy alleged that the summons had been issued merely as a formality. He further alleged that investigating officer Ajay Hilori had himself been involved in the IMA case and claimed that there had been an attempt to damage Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s reputation.

Kumaraswamy also said the journalist had filed an anticipatory bail application and alleged that the media organisation’s head had been appointed the same lawyer who had represented Hilori. Referring to reports that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Home Minister Priyank Kharge had met Congress leader KC Venugopal amid developments in the sting operation case, Kumaraswamy said he had also seen media reports suggesting that the Janata Dal (Secular) was raising the issue for political reasons.

However, he maintained that the question was not whether the JD(S) was using the issue politically, but how the controversy had been handled. He alleged that Siddaramaiah, who had served twice as Chief Minister, had been targeted through a sting operation involving a media executive, and accused Shivakumar of treating the matter lightly.

Rejecting allegations that the sting operation was a JD(S) conspiracy, Kumaraswamy asked, “Are you saying this was our conspiracy? Do you have any sense of shame or responsibility?” He alleged that Congress leaders had sidelined Siddaramaiah and damaged the reputation of a leader who, he claimed, had helped sustain the party’s presence in Karnataka.

Questioning the circumstances surrounding the recording, Kumaraswamy asked why Siddaramaiah’s name had been brought into the controversy and why a woman had allegedly been made to sit for a video recording in 2023. He also alleged that the journalist was a close associate of Shivakumar. Questioning the police response, he asked why party workers had been issued notices while the woman involved had not been arrested. He further alleged that pressure had been exerted on the woman to make statements.

Kumaraswamy called on the Home Minister to respond to the allegations. The claims made by Kumaraswamy were allegations and were not independently established in the information provided.