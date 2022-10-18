PM Narendra Modi to unveil Kempe Gowda statue on Nov 11

Bengaluru: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the 108- foot bronze statue of Bengaluru's founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at Bengaluru International Airport(BIA) on November 11, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Vice-Heritage Area Development Authority, met Sei Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt and held a discussion on Monday.



The Higher Education and IT/BT Minister Ashwath Narayan, who met Swamiji on the advice of the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, shared thoughts of the government pertaining to the event. The Minister sought for the guidance of the Swamiji for the success of the programme in the meeting that lasted for about 2 hours. He also sought suggestion regarding gathering the crowd for the program. Swamiji stated that the Mutt would extend all the support and cooperation for the success of the event. Earlier, the Minister Ashwath Narayan convened a meeting with the representatives of about 20 Vokkaliga Associations. The sacred mud collection campaign from all the villages across the state which would be used for the development of the landscape project surrounding the Kempe Gowda statue will be flagged off on October 21 infront of Vidhana Soudha, Narayana informed. On the same day Chief Minister would unveil the Kempe Gowda statue on the premises of Vidhana Soudha.

More than 20 representatives of Vokkaliga Associations including BMTC Vokkaligara Sangha, KSRTC Vokkaligara Sangha attended the meeting. Also, R Vinay Dheep of Kempe Gowda Heritage Area Development Authority was present. Prior to this Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai convened a meeting with District Commissioners regarding the sacred mud collection campaign.