Police Crack Down on Hate Posts, Violence in Wake of Bajpe Murder

Mangaluru: In the aftermath of the communal tension triggered by the murder of a youth in Bajpe on April 27, the Mangaluru City Police have launched a concerted crackdown on provocative social media content and incidents of street violence.

According to Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, 12 cases have been registered for circulation of inflammatory messages and videos across platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. The content, some of it livestreamed during the funeral of the deceased, included threats, hate speech, and calls for revenge.

Social media handles like ‘Kudla Friends’, ‘beary_royal_nawab’, ‘hindu_mantra_’, and ‘ullaltho_makka’ are among those under scrutiny.

In addition, three criminal cases have been booked in connection with violent incidents reported during the city-wide bandh on April 29. These include stone-pelting on KSRTC and private buses at Karavali Maidan, Kankanady, and Kadri, as well as multiple stabbing incidents — one in Yusufnagar, and others in Tokkottu and Kavoor.

All offences have been booked under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including sections relating to incitement, unlawful assembly, and online provocation.

The Commissioner said objectionable posts are being identified and removed, and digital surveillance has been strengthened.

“Legal action will be taken without exception against those spreading hate, either online or on the ground,” he stated, urging the public to maintain calm and refrain from forwarding inflammatory content.