Police cracks down on vehicle thefts, tech-related crimes

Bengaluru: In a series of operations this past week, Bengaluru police have made significant breakthroughs in curbing vehicle thefts and technology-related crimes, leading to multiple arrests and the recovery of stolen property. During a weekly press briefing, Bengaluru Commissioner of Police, B Dayananda, provided details on the arrests, recoveries, and ongoing investigations across various police stations in the city.

Three major police operations focused on two-wheeler thefts resulted in the arrest of seven suspects. Soladevanahalli Police Station was first to report the arrest of three individuals linked to a string of vehicle thefts. Authorities recovered 12 stolen two-wheelers, estimated to be worth Rs. 17 lakhs, effectively closing six pending cases.

Byadarahalli Police Station followed with the apprehension of two individuals involved in a similar racket, recovering 10 stolen two-wheelers and an auto-rickshaw, collectively valued at Rs. 7 lakhs. The operation has tied the suspects to five registered cases.

Lastly, Konankunte Police Station cracked down on two more suspects, recovering nine two-wheelers valued at Rs. 5 lakhs, thereby solving seven cases.

In a separate but equally impactful case, Whitefield Police Station arrested a former system administrator accused of stealing laptops from his previous workplace. The police recovered 50 stolen laptops, with an estimated value of Rs. 22 lakhs, marking a significant dent in tech-related thefts.

Further efforts by the police included the successful arrest by KS Layout Police Station of a suspect involved in multiple vehicle thefts. The arrest led to the recovery of three three-wheelers and two two-wheelers, with a combined value of Rs. 5.95 lakhs. The case spans several complaints lodged at various police stations across the city.

In a mobile phone robbery operation, Puttenahalli Police Station apprehended two suspects, leading to the recovery of 20 stolen mobile phones and a two-wheeler. The value of the recovered items totals Rs. 4.17 lakhs.

Similarly, Hanumanth Nagar Police Station arrested three individuals involved in a mobile phone extortion case.

The operation not only recovered six mobile phones and a weapon used in the crime but also led to the seizure of an auto-rickshaw, collectively valued at Rs. 1.60 lakhs.

As Bengaluru police continue their crackdown on property crimes, these arrests and recoveries underline the effectiveness of their targeted operations. While investigations are ongoing to trace the rightful owners of the stolen items and further links to unsolved cases, the swift action by Bengaluru’s law enforcement provides a sense of relief to the city’s residents.