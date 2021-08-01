Police raid houses of rowdies in Bengaluru 

Bengaluru: Over the past few weeks, Bengaluru police commissioner has literally kept his force on their toes as part of efforts to reign in the rowdies across the city.



Continuing the operation, police on Saturday morning conducted raids on the houses of rowdy-sheeters and seized lethal weapons, illegal arms, narcotic substances, among other things. In the early hours of Saturday, the South East Division police raided a house of spies.

According to sources in the Bengaluru city police, houses of notorious rowdies Sujeet, Tejas, Kishore, Suresh, Atavullah, Anand, Gautam, Manikant, Anand alias Bridge, Shiva alias Pandi Shiva, Ambarish and Gejje Venkatesh were raided. The operation was led by South East Division DCP Srinath Joshi. He gave a stern warning to them to stay out of criminal activities.

The police raided more than 63 rowdy-sheeters' houses and detained 31 for questioning. A detailed examination of antecedents of all the detained rowdies/ rowdy-sheeters is also being conducted. "Those found indulging in illegal activities will be sent to prison. Appreciate the excellent operation conducted against rowdies by the jurisdictional police," said a police statement.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Panth has been actively pushing the force to prevent extortion, robbery and other crimes.

In recent days, raids were conducted at Parappana Agrahara Jail by a CCB team along with a dog squad. Ganja, smoking pipes, mobiles, Sim cards, knives were seized from some inmates.

CCB police in Bengaluru has raided 11 clubs, 11 spas and 12 hotels running prostitution rackets, gambling, and betting in the last one month. As many as 291 accused are in custody and 3 cases related to cricket betting have been booked.