Political leaders engage in temple visits ahead of LS polls
With the Lok Sabha elections looming closer, the fervour of temple visits by political leaders has intensified in Chikkamagaluru district.
Former Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai embarked on a visit to Sri Rambhapuri Peeth near Balehonnur in NR Pura taluk on Sunday marking yet another instance of political leaders seeking blessings and support from religious institutions.
Basavaraja Bommai’s visit to the Rambhapuri Peeth coincided with the auspicious occasion of Renukacharya Jayanti and the ongoing Jatra mahotsava at the Math.
Amidst elaborate rituals and special worship ceremonies dedicated to Veerabhadreshwar Swami, the former CM received a warm reception from the Math’s staff and local leaders upon his arrival, underscoring the significance of political patronage in such religious gatherings. Basavaraja Bommai’s presence at the event underscores the intersection of politics and spirituality in the lead-up to the elections, as leaders vie for divine blessings and communal support.
Meanwhile, former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa’s family made a significant visit to the renowned Horanadu Sri Annapurneshwari Temple in Chikkamagaluru district, where they performed a Chandika Yaga within the temple premises. The grandeur of the occasion was heightened by the presence of BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra and his wife, who actively participated in the sacred ritual conducted under the guidance of nine Ritvijars.
Commencing with fervent recitations on Saturday night, the Nava Chandika Yaga unfolded with solemnity and devotion, culminating in a three-and-a-half-hour-long ceremony. Prior to the commencement of the yaga, the Yeddyurappa family partook in traditional rituals, including circumambulating the temple and offering special prayers to Goddess Annapurneswari, signaling their reverence and devotion to the divine.
The convergence of political leaders and religious institutions underscores the intrinsic connection between politics and faith, as leaders seek to harness the influence of religion and spirituality to bolster their electoral prospects.
As the electoral campaign gains momentum, the intertwining of religious fervor and political ambition continues to shape the electoral landscape, highlighting the multifaceted nature of democracy in
action.