Politics of JDS workers is different from Kumaraswamy’s politics: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said the politics of JDS party workers was different from the politics of Kumaraswamy, hinting that the party workers may not necessarily back the party’s decisions.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “I have neither met C P Yogeshwar nor have spoken to him. I gave him the due respect that needs to be given to an MLC during the Independence Day function in Channapatna. Other than that, there has been no interaction between us. If Kumaraswamy thinks he has some information, let him make it public. I made it clear to the party that there was no need to look outside the party currently.” He was replying to Kumaraswamy’s allegation that Yogeshwar was in touch with Congress leaders.

Asked if Yogeshwar would be in a helpless situation if denied a ticket from the NDA, he said, “I don’t want to comment on the internal matter of NDA. You may look at his record for the last five years, Kumaraswamy doesn’t keep his word.”

Asked if JDS doesn’t have any candidate for Channapatna, he said, “It would be stupid to think that JDS is weak. But I did not expect Kumaraswamy to become so vulnerable that he would request the BJP to contest on JDS ticket.”

Replying to a query on his meeting with the CM about the by-election, he said, “We discussed with the ministers and collected their opinion. We also discussed the list of candidates with the election in-charge. We will send the list to Delhi for a final decision.”

Asked about differences between the BJP and the JDS, he said, “I am not aware of the differences, but media has been reporting about it. If JDS gives away Channapatna, it would lose its identity in the constituency. We don’t want to interfere in that.”

Asked about growing demand for fielding DK Suresh in Channapatna, he said, “Over 80% of the party workers want DK Suresh. I have made it clear to them that they will have to work for the candidate chosen by the High Command. We have not even come out of the big defeat in Bengaluru Rural.”

When pointed out that Channapatna constituency gave a large lead to the Congress in Lok Sabha elections, he said, Suresh worked very hard for the Lok Sabha elections. We are confident of getting our candidate elected in the by-election too.”

CBI loves me

Asked about CBI approaching the Supreme Court, he said, “CBI loves me and they can’t live without me. The law of the land will take its own course. The High Court has already dismissed the petition filed by Yatnal but he is moving Supreme Court now. This process will go on for another 7-8 years.”

Replying to a query on whether CBI pursing the case was vendetta politics, he said, “It is obviously politically motivated. Mine is perhaps the only case in the country where a disproportionate assets case is being investigated by the CBI. That shows the level of interest they have in me. I have faith in the judicial system and I believe I will get justice. CBI is continuing to investigate this though the case has been handed over to the Lokayukta.”

Flood relief

Asked about flooding in Bengaluru due to heavy rains, he said, “Many people have built homes in low-lying areas and they get flooded during heavy rains. We are thinking of forming a committee to find a permanent solution for this. I have discussed this with the Chief Engineer as well. I have been personally in touch with the BBMP Control room since last night. The BBMP officials are busy in flood relief works and hence we have planned our city tour in the evening.”