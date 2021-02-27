Power cuts in several Bengaluru city areas today

Bengaluru: Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) on Friday announced that there will be power cuts in Koramangala from 10 am to 5.30 pm on Saturday. The outage will be due to maintenance work.



According to the statement released by BESCOM, power outage is necessitated due to line clearance and connection project work in the Koramangala GIS and Koramangala substation.

The areas that will be affected are: NGV Kapila Block, Ganga Road, Yamuna Road, Cauvery Road, Sharavathi Road, Judicial Block, Tungabhadra Road, NGV Club, Ghataprabha, Parts of Godavari Road, Mantri Habitat Commercial Complex, BWSSB Sewage plant, 6th Block Koramangala, LR Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar Raheja Residency and first block of Jakkasandra and surrounding areas.

The work is being undertaken across BESCOM limits which has been witnessing frequent power cuts of late. The work on shifting all overhead lines underground is going on and this will also be a part of the capacity enhancement exercise. There is no dearth of power. "Apart from this Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation is also undertaking maintenance work, due to which there are power cuts" BESCOM official claimed.