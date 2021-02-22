Prakriya doctors remove two tumours from liver of 73-yr-old woman weighing 36 kg

Bengaluru : In a recent case at Prakriya Hospital, a 73-year-old woman, Shilpa (name changed) weighing only 36 kg had to undergo a surgery for removal of two tumours from her liver.

She had difficulty in breathing and after the diagnosis it was found that she had a large tumour in liver measuring 16x15 centimetres and weighing 1.2 kg.

She was previously treated for a tumour in her intestine around 15 years ago.

For the removal of tumour, she had to undergo a major surgery called 'Whipple's procedure', a complex operation to remove the head of the pancreas. The Whipple procedure is used to treat tumours and other disorders of the pancreas, intestine and bile duct.

However, to her misfortune, she developed two recurrent tumours in the liver which was being treated with medicines. However, the tumour in the liver had grown to16x 15cms. This tumour was pushing the diaphragm (breathing muscle) upwards causing difficulty in breathing and creating a painful experience for every breath.

So, she was counselled to undergo surgery despite her age. Her weight was only 36 kg. She underwent a seven-hour long surgery conducted by Dr. Adithya Naragund, consultant GI, HPB and Liver Transplantation at Prakriya Hospital along with his team in which two tumours were successfully removed from her liver with minimal blood loss.

The larger tumour weighed 1.2 kg. She was discharged after six days stay in the hospital. This case proved that a supermajor surgery can be successful even among the old and frail patients. Dr Mohan Kamraju and team for anaesthesia and ICU care were also part of this successful surgery.