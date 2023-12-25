Pratap Simha comes down heavily on CM

Mysuru: In a strong retort to the Chief Minister’s recent statement on the Mysuru-Bengaluru express way construction issue, BJP MP Pratap Simha spoke candidly to journalists on Sunday, emphasizing that actions speak louder than words.

Simha challenged the Chief Minister’s assertions, asking the people who faced issues on the road during adverse conditions, such as waterlogged underpasses, to reflect on who resolved those problems. He asserted, “When the road was full of water, when the water was standing in the underpass, who did the people scold? Who solved that problem? I am the one who was criticized; although the problem is solved, this Pratap is still a lion.”

In a sarcastic tone, Simha suggested naming the ?8,500 crore project the “Siddaramaiah-Mahadevappa Jodi Road” if the previous government had contributed at least ?8 for it. He clarified, “This is not my road. It’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road. I am just a mason. Modi is a working mason. The chief minister should be careful in speaking lightly. I have not come to do politics till death.”

Responding to the debate on naming Mysuru Airport after Tipu Sultan, Simha criticised Siddaramaiah’s stance and highlighted the decision taken during their government to name the airport after the Maharaja of Mysuru. He remarked, “Siddaramaiah had said in the past that Mysuru was not developed because Maharajas brought money from their household. Then we came to know that Siddaramaiah s love, admiration and respect towards Tipu Sultan and not for the Maharaja of Mysuru.”

Simha also addressed Siddaramaiah’s recent travel in a luxury jet, cautioning against comparing oneself to the Prime Minister. He pointed out that the Prime Minister travels in government planes and does not use private jets with personal staff,and chelas emphasizing the distinction between the two positions.

Simha questioned Siddaramaiah’s claims of development, referencing his previous remarks about Maharajas bringing money from their households. He quipped, “Siddaramaiah had said that Mysuru was not developed because the Maharaja brought money from his house. Now Siddu claiming that he built the hospital and gave ?2000 to the house owner. and other Bagyas He asked how it would be if we ask if he is bringing money from his house.”