Pre-emptive Strike on Drugs by Nelamangala Police

Bengaluru: As Bengaluru braces for New Year celebrations, law enforcement agencies are ramping up efforts to curb illegal activities, with Nelamangala Rural Police making a significant arrest ahead of the festivities. Acting on credible information, the police executed a raid on a residence, leading to the apprehension of four individuals involved in drug peddling. The accused had reportedly secured substantial orders to distribute drugs on the eve of New Year's.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Anil (21), Karthik (18), Naveen (20), and Manjunath (19). The Nelamangala Rural Police seized 2 kg of marijuana, two motorcycles, and knives from the suspects during the operation.

According to preliminary investigations, the four accused had accepted substantial drug orders to be supplied across various locations on December 31. Their distribution network reportedly extended to hotels, dhabas, lodges, and truck parking areas. Notably, the arrested men have a criminal record, with previous involvement in offenses such as robbery and traffic infringements.

In an effort to dismantle the entire network, the police are scrutinising the mobile phones of the accused to trace their connections and identify the source of drug procurement. During the interrogation, the individuals confessed to engaging in drug peddling to generate quick profits and fund a lavish lifestyle.

Bengaluru Police, cognizant of the rising drug trade, have intensified their watch on peddlers throughout the city. Recent operations led to the arrest of a Nigerian national and two individuals from Kerala, apprehended with drugs worth Rs. 52.78 lakh.

With the New Year celebrations around the corner, the police are conducting raids at various locations to stem the flow of illegal substances. This proactive stance by law enforcement reflects a commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment for citizens as they usher in the New Year.