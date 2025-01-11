Preparations in full swing for Bangalore Air Show next month

Bengaluru: In anticipation of the 15th International Aero India Air Show, scheduled from February 10 to 14 at the Yelahanka Defence Department Air Base, infrastructure work is underway across Bengaluru. Asia’s largest air show, held biennially, is spurring preparations such as road repairs, garbage disposal, and drainage upgrades.

In this backdrop, the Bengaluru City Traffic Police officials have already conducted a survey and requested the concerned departments to carry out the work to carry out 352 different works. Out of these, the BBMP is preparing to carry out 263 works under its jurisdiction.

The traffic police have requested for asphalting of 25 roads out of the roads connecting to the Yelahanka Air Base. Out of these, 17 roads are under the jurisdiction of the BBMP.

4 roads of the National Highways Authority of India, 2 of the PWD and 1 of the KRDCL have been recommended for asphalting.

Of these, the roads under the BBMP jurisdiction are the most, and about 12 to 15 km of roads will have to be asphalted.

The tender process has already been conducted for asphalting 695 km of BBMP roads.

Roads and Infrastructure Department officials have informed that the roads connecting to the Air Show Center are among them.

During the survey by the traffic police, there were a total of 131 potholes on various roads. It was identified that 52 places would be affected by standing water and traffic would be affected if it rains, and BBMP officials said that repair work has been carried out at those places as well.

The BBMP has invited tenders for about six works including road divider repair, painting yellow and white stripes on the road, and installation of traffic signs at a cost of ₹1.6 crore from the BBMP’s road department.