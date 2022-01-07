Private Hospitals in Bengaluru told to reserve beds for Covid patients

Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Thursday instructed the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) and the private hospitals to keep the beds reserved for Covid treatment.



Addressing a virtual meeting with regard to bed reservation in hospitals, he said that Covid cases are increasing day by day in the city. Hence, according to government order, all the private hospitals should keep ready and reserve 30 per cent beds under each category, i.e. ICU, ICU with ventilator, HDU/Oxygenated and general beds for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Gaurav Gupta instructed the hotel association to make preparations to set up Covid care centres at their facilities.

Addressing a virtual meeting, the chief commissioner instructed the hotel association to tie up with private hospitals to reopen Covid care centres and step down hospitals which were opened earlier in hotels. Take needful measures for that and work towards controlling the spread of Covid-19, he added.

Special Commissioner (Health) Dr Trilok Chandra, Chief Health Officer Dr Balasundar, Covid war room personnel and other officers were present.