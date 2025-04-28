Live
Protection of India is paramount, we stand by Centre’s decision
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that the Congress Working Committee had taken a decision to support decisions taken by the Centre against Pakistan
Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that the Congress Working Committee had taken a decision to support decisions taken by the Centre against Pakistan. “We are all Indians, every one’s lives are important. The Congress Working Committee under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi has taken a stand on this. The CWC has decided to stand by the decisions of the Centre,” he said, speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence.
Asked about his response to CM Siddaramaiah’s statement that there should not be any war on Pakistan, he said, “I am not going to respond to CM’s statement. Our stand is protect India.”
Asked about the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the all-party meeting, he said, “Mallikarjun Kharge has already said that PM should have been there. The Prime Minister has to respond to this. I request the media to support in maintaining peace.”