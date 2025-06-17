Protest against Rs 2,000 special darshan ticket at Chamundi Hills

Mysuru: Membersof Karnataka Sena staged a protest near the old Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru, expressing strong condemnation against the decision to fix a ₹2000 ticket price for the special darshan package during Ashadha Shukravara at Chamundi Hills.

The protestors called it a shameful act by the government to charge such an exorbitant price for a divine darshan. They stated that it’s painful how the government gives with one hand and takes away in the name of God with the other. They demanded the immediate cancellation (withdrawal) of the ₹2000 expensive ticket and insisted that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should have access to darshan as they did last year.

The protest also highlighted other issues at Chamundi Hills. They condemned the lack of proper drinking water facilities for local residents on Chamundi Hills, mentioning that water is supplied only once every five or six days. Despite a new pipeline project for drinking water starting years ago, it remains incomplete, leading to a severe water shortage on the hill.

They demanded a daily and adequate water supply to the hill. They pointed out the absence of proper basic amenities for tourists visiting Chamundi Hills, including free clean drinking water, well-equipped restrooms, and bathing facilities for those coming from outside to perform rituals before darshan.

They also demanded that the existing single toilet, which charges money, should be made free. They expressed distress over the sudden increase in service charges (like Abhisheka fees) at the Chamundeshwari Temple to ₹300 and ₹550. They urged for an immediate reduction in these hiked Abhisheka fees to restore the previous rates.

District President Tejes Lokesh Gowda, P. Prajeesh, Lakshmidevi, Prabhushankar, Shivalingaiah, and others participated in the protest.