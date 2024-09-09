Public can reclaim lost items in Namma metro

Bengaluru: Namma Metro train is very convenient for smooth and fast travel in Bengaluru city. More than 8 lakh passengers travel in metro train every day. There are more cases reported from people forgetting their items in metro trains or stations. In case of lost items in namma metro, there is an option of getting them back.

Passengers need not worry if they lose their belongings in namma metro trains. You will find your things easily. If you have forgotten an item, bag etc. in the train, visit namma metro website immediately.

Click on the grievance found on the home page. Then login. Then select what type of item you have lost.Then select which station you missed and enter the complete information of your object, your mobile number, name. Finally, upload a photo of your object and submit it.

If the material is found by BMRCL officials, they will call you and inform you. Then you will get complete information about the item. If the information provided by you is correct. Your item will be returned. Just a click on Travel Info then click on Lost and Pay. There you will find helpline numbers for green and purple lines. Contact them and file a complaint about your bag or items. Or call Metro helpline.

Where to retrieve items?

Lost items should be retrieved at Yeshavantpur or Baiyappanahalli station. Your item will stay at these stations for up to 24 hours. Information on which station your item is located can be stored. Items found on the train or at the station are auctioned every six months if they are not reclaimed by the owner.