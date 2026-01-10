Grand Sankranti Pre-Festival Celebrations at Pallavi Model School

Nagar kurnool: Sankranti pre-festival celebrations were held grandly at Pallavi Model School in the Nagar Kurnool district headquarters. The event witnessed the participation of the school management, students, and a large number of parents.

Students entertained the audience by creating colorful rangoli designs. Prizes were later distributed to the children who participated in the rangoli competitions.

On this occasion, special performances were organized to help students understand the significance and cultural importance of the Sankranti festival.