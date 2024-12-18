Live
Just In
Push for High Court Circuit Bench in Mangalore Gains Momentum
Belagavi: A memorandum advocating for the establishment of a High Court Circuit Bench in Mangalore was submitted to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on behalf of the Mangalore Bar Association. The submission, led by Ivan D’Souza, MLC and coordinator of the Committee for the Establishment of a High Court Bench, was made in the presence of Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader.
Mangalore Bar Association President H V Raghavendra and senior advocate M P Noronha presented the case for a Circuit Bench, emphasising its importance in ensuring accessible justice for residents of the coastal region.
In response, the Chief Minister assured the delegation that consultations with High Court judges and further deliberations would follow to explore the feasibility of the proposal.
Prominent members of the delegation included MLAs Vedavyas Kamath, Bharath Shetty, Kishore Kumar Kodgi, and MLC Manjunath Bhandari, along with former MLC Monappa Bhandari, and senior advocates T Narayan Poojary and Yashwant Maroli.