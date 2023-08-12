Rain victims in Chikkamagaluru still await compensation after four years

Chikkamagaluru ; Four years ago, heavy rains triggered landslides in Malemane and Madugundi villages of Mudigere taluk in Chikkamagaluru district, leaving many villagers homeless and landless. The government had promised to provide them with adequate relief and rehabilitation, but the victims say they have not received anything so far.

The landslides occurred on August 9 and 10, 2019, and washed away six houses, two temples and around 40 acres of land in Malemane village. The villagers had to flee with their clothes to save their lives. Several officials, including former CM Yeddyurappa, CT Ravi, R. Ashok and Madhuswamy, had visited the affected areas and assured them of timely assistance.

However, the victims claim that they have not received any compensation or rent money from the government. They also say that they have not been allotted any land or house to rebuild their lives. They have staged protests at the taluk office, but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

Sankita, one of the victims, said, “It has been four years since I lost my house due to the rains. The government told us to stay in rented houses and said they would pay the rent. But we have not received any money till now. It is very hard to survive. They also said they would give us land, but they have not done anything. We appeal to the government to give us land and let us build our houses.”

Rajanna, another victim, said, “Five families in Malemane became homeless due to the landslides. The CM and all the ministers who came here promised to rehabilitate us. But after that, they told us to stay in rented houses and forgot about us. We are still living in misery. We request the government to fulfill its promises and help us.”