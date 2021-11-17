Rainbow launches city’s first paediatric emergency services

Bengaluru: Rainbow Children's Hospital has launched the city's first 24x7 dedicated paediatric emergency services. The emergency services include quick response and ambulance pick up with 24x7 availability of paediatric emergency specialists and round-the-clock radiology and pathology lab. This will be helpful as currently sick children are rushed to adult emergency services in the absence of paediatric emergency services in hospitals.



Inaugurating the services, Roopa Moudgil, Managing Director of Karnataka State Handloom Development Corporation, said, "Being a mother of two children, the most difficult phase for me is when my kids are unwell. I know many of my friends get tense when their kids fall ill, especially at night. The reason why I am saying this is because there are no paediatric specialists available at night generally. Even if the young patients are rushed to hospital, either it will be a general doctor or some junior out there. However, I must really commend Rainbow Children's Hospital for taking the bold step of starting 24x7 emergency care where dedicated paediatric care is assured. This means every parent will be relieved as they need not be tense as their children are in safe hands. I am also glad to know that their facility will have a quick response and ambulance pick up along with round-the-clock radiology and pathology lab as well. I also appreciate the Rainbow team for taking up a number of initiatives including starting a number of dedicated centres."

Celebrity and well-known actress Shwetha Shrivastav said, "I love my daughter very much and I know that I need safe hands to treat kids. The Rainbow Children Hospitals have the safest hands in the city with the required expertise. I also appreciate the RCH team for always taking up initiatives which concern every mother like me. Every mother would want a 24-hour dedicated paediatric facility and Rainbow has exactly done this."

Speaking on the occasion, Akshay Oleti (vice-president and cluster head of Rainbow Children's Hospital, Bengaluru) said, "Rainbow is happy to launch the paediatric emergency number for the entire city of Bangalore. This initiative is the first-of-its kind for Namma Bengaluru and this will be helpful to children from all corners."